Kazuchika Okada teams up with former rival to beat two former world champions at Wrestle Kingdom 16

The final match of Wrestle Kingdom 16 saw Kazuchika Okada team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi. The two men represented NJPW in their battle against Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The pair faced the Pro Wrestling NOAH duo of Kaito Kiyomiya and Keiji Mutoh. Kiyomiya had an incredible outing, and the chemistry between all four men was a highlight of the bout.

The two teams had several striking exchanges, especially between Kiyomiya and Okada. The two men went back-and-forth with strikes before Kiyomiya almost scored a win with a German suplex.

Ciarán @CiaranRH2



abema.tv/payperview/DrX…



#ProWrestlingPower Okada and Tanahashi stand tall over a defeated and saddened Kiyomiya Okada and Tanahashi stand tall over a defeated and saddened Kiyomiya ➡️abema.tv/payperview/DrX…#ProWrestlingPower https://t.co/lMoQZoIrFi

The NOAH star also came close to winning the match with a Tiger Suplex. Kazuchika Okada bounced back into the match and ultimately landed a landslide and a Rainmaker on Kiyomiya to win the contest.

During the post-match scenes, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Keiji Mutoh shared a moment outside the ring. The Ace and The Rainmaker would go on to celebrate the win with their respective titles.

On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, NOAH also made their mark by invading the show and confronting Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi both won gold at Wrestle Kingdom 16

In the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi both won their respective title matches. Okada defeated Shingo Takagi on Night 1 to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

On Night 2, Kazuchika Okada marked his first successful defense of the championship, defending the world title against Will Ospreay.

Prior to Okada's win, Hiroshi Tanahashi was also victorious. The Ace defeated KENTA to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the second time. Tanahashi's first title reign began when he defeated AEW star Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence to win the belt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Archer won the title on an episode of AEW Dynamite by beating Jon Moxley. However, Tanahashi dropped the title to KENTA at Power Struggle 2021 before once again regaining it.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Brandon Nell