NJPW's KENTA attacks Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

In a moment some wrestling fans thought would never happen, New Japan Pro Wrestling's KENTA appeared on AEW Dynamite, attacking IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley to close the show.

The main event of AEW Dynamite's Beach Break tonight featured AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers teaming up to face Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix.

Omega and the Good Brothers picked up the win after a great match when Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Fenix. Once the match ended, Lance Archer arrived and took out Gallows and Anderson, leaving Moxley and Omega alone in the ring.

Before Moxley could get his revenge on Omega, he was attacked from behind by a masked man who revealed himself to be KENTA, sporting a Bullet Club T-Shirt. He finished off Moxley hitting him with a Go 2 Sleep before exiting the ring.

Did KENTA'S AEW appearance open the "forbidden door"?

Moxley and KENTA will compete on New Japan Strong on February 26 for the IWGP United States Championship. KENTA's appearance on Dynamite marks the first time an NJPW talent has shown up in person on AEW programming.

There have been talks about the "forbidden door" between AEW and New Japan working together in recent years. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Moxley have been very vocal about wanting to see the door kicked down, allowing the two companies to work together.

Tonight was yet another step in the dreams of wrestling fans becoming a reality. AEW Dynamite featured talent contracted under four different wrestling companies at the same time tonight. Something that would have been absolutely unheard of just a few years ago is now a reality.

What the future holds right now is anybody's guess, but if you are a pro wrestling fan and you aren't excited right now, as WWE's Corey Graves loves to say...You better check your pulse.

