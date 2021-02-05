NJPW's KENTA set to wrestle on AEW Dynamite next week

AEW's Twitter account just confirmed that Kenny Omega and KENTA will be going up against the team of Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week on AEW Dynamite.

KENTA showed up on AEW Dynamite last night and attacked the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to the wrestling world's surprise. After the show went off air, Kenny Omega told Tony Khan to match himself and KENTA's team against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. Tony Khan accepted that proposition.

After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT https://t.co/3qXSLdqrWh pic.twitter.com/vEWbwz1kjW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

It all transpired when KENTA won the briefcase for the right to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in August. Since Moxley couldn't travel on a tight schedule from AEW to Japan and back to AEW due to travel restrictions, KENTA took every opportunity to call him out.

Moxley answered KENTA's call last week when he showed up at NJPW Strong and ambushed him after his match. KENTA and Jon Moxley are set to face each other for the IWGP US Championship at The New Beginning on February 26.

It's ON!



The most anticipated match in pro-wrestling!



Jon Moxley vs KENTA will take place at New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26!https://t.co/WS3jhZadRp #njpwSTRONG #MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/6oy93z2Tx4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 31, 2021

Where does the NJPW-AEW relationship go from here?

Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and the Good Brothers reformed the Bullet Club in AEW

Fans long talked about the Forbidden Door, and it could be on the cusp of opening. AEW extended their hand out to multiple promotions in the past, such as IMPACT and NWA, and they all gladly accepted the offer.

However, the most crucial promotion that AEW needs is New Japan, and it looks like they have responded. After Omega, Bucks, and the Good Brothers threw around the Too Sweet sign for weeks on end, we finally got a peek into the other side of the curtain.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer of WON confirmed that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are now working together. Since Mox showed up on NJPW Strong, KENTA had to show up on AEW.

Next week when KENTA wrestles on Dynamite, it will be the third major wrestling promotion which had a contracted wrestler compete on AEW after IMPACT and NWA. Things look good for AEW.

With Omega on his title hunt and KENTA appearing on AEW, the Forbidden Door might be just one push away from busting open. If the relationship between AEW and New Japan remains intact, we might see history unfold in the coming months.