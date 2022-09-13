"They are unrefined and ill-educated" - 31-year-old star blasts Tony Khan's AEW roster following Forbidden Door event

Top NJPW star Great-O-Khan has given his thoughts on what it was like to work with members of Tony Khan's roster in AEW. His stint with the company took place in the build-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

O-Khan and his partner in the United Empire Jeff Cobb entered the Forbidden Door event as the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions. They looked to claim another set of titles in the form of the ROH Tag Team Championships.

However, they were defeated by FTR in a three-way match that also included Roppongi Vice. It was one of the most critically acclaimed matches of the evening.

Despite putting on a great show for the fans in attendance, Great-O-Khan admitted in an interview with Wrestle Inn that he wasn't impressed with Tony Khan's roster. He expressed he thought a lot of them weren't very smart:

"We felt that AEW is full of indie wrestlers. There are plenty of formidable wrestlers there, but they are unrefined and ill-educated. A shame." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

There could be an element of envy to the big man's comments as he lost his title at Forbidden Door. However, judging by the great time he had outside of the ring during his American excursion, it's fair to say he probably wasn't too bothered.

Tony Khan has spoken about the potential sequel to Forbidden Door

Despite dealing with injuries, illnesses, and everything in-between, the inaugural Forbidden Door has been regarded as one of the best events of the entire year. Fans were eager to find out when and where a sequel will take place.

Tony Khan has spoken about this before and is open to doing a second Forbidden Door event. However, he told the New York Post that it will more than likely take place in the United States instead of Japan:

“The idea of doing an event over there with AEW stars and New Japan stars is very potentially interesting, but if it happens it won’t be Forbidden Door. “Forbidden Door” is gonna stay in North America. It wouldn’t make sense with the time zones, the revenue,” said Tony Khan. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

