NJPW star vows to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship "one more time" (Exclusive)

One of NJPW's most decorated stars has vowed to himself and to his fans that he wants to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship one more time.

The star in question is "The Ace," Hiroshi Tanahashi, a man who, without him, New Japan Pro Wrestling wouldn't have experienced the level of success it's achieved over the past decade.

But just because he's considered a veteran of New Japan Pro Wrestling doesn't mean he's stopped thinking about winning championships. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Hiroshi Tanahashi revealed that he still has his sights set on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

"I want to get the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship one time. I used to [hold the previous title] eight times, but it changed names to IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, so one time. One more time." [3:53 - 4:21]

Tanahashi has yet to win New Japan's top prize since its lineage was merged with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in 2021 to create a brand new championship. He had previously held the old title on eight different occasions, more than any other man in history.

Hiroshi Tanahashi might add another world title to his collection at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

He isn't called "The Ace" for no reason, as Hiroshi Tanahashi has done it all in NJPW. But when it comes to his career in the United States, he hasn't been able to win a major world championship.

That could all change at Forbidden Door when Tanahashi challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship. The Ace was inches away from becoming the Interim AEW World Champion at the 2022 edition of Forbidden Door, but was eventually defeated by Jon Moxley.

Tanahashi has already vowed to walk out of Toronto on June 25 as the AEW World Champion, and has also claimed that he will carry the belt to the finals of NJPW's G1 Climax tournament and to the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

