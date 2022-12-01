"No bigger than WWE" - Wrestling fans go nuts after Tony Khan officially announces next AEW big signing

A large group of wrestling fans have had their say on Tony Khan's newest addition to the AEW roster, independent wrestling legend AR Fox.

Fox has been all over the world during his time in the wrestling business, carving out a unique legacy as one of the independent scene's top high-flyers. Some of his best-known work has come from companies like PWG, CZW, and the now-defunct Lucha Underground promotion, where he went by the name Dante Fox.

The 35-year-old recently wowed AEW audiences on both TBS and YouTube, with his performances earning him a full-time contract and an "All Elite" graphic that was tweeted out by the company's president Tony Khan.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and wrestlers alike, there are a number of fans who are worried that All Elite Wrestling isn't addressing a problem that has been thrown at them for a long time: the size of its roster.

Mrcombs1984 @mrcombs1984 @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEW onTV Stop signing people, use the guys you have and stop making AEW a Indy show. It had all the potential and hype to be the next big thing and challenge WWE but 3 years later it’s a glorified Indy show. @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEWonTV Stop signing people, use the guys you have and stop making AEW a Indy show. It had all the potential and hype to be the next big thing and challenge WWE but 3 years later it’s a glorified Indy show.

EJ Nation 2022 @EVnation187 @ringsidenews_ No bigger than wwe , they can't fit everyone on TV same people on both shows @ringsidenews_ No bigger than wwe , they can't fit everyone on TV same people on both shows

Tyson #1fan @1fanTyson @ringsidenews_ AEW continues to sign everyone they can when they can't utilize the talent they have!! They won't release talent who wants out and at some point AEW will fail and TK can't save it when his family wants it gone! AEW can't make money when they spend like crazy! @ringsidenews_ AEW continues to sign everyone they can when they can't utilize the talent they have!! They won't release talent who wants out and at some point AEW will fail and TK can't save it when his family wants it gone! AEW can't make money when they spend like crazy!

Some fans even went as far as to compare the current state of the AEW roster to what the WWE roster was like towards the end of 2010s and the WCW roster in the 1990s.

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @Cuzzadurry @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW



TK just signed the Kingdom and they havent been on TV.



TK just likes hoarding talent. Hes no better then 2017-2018 WWE @AEW onTV Thats my problem!!TK just signed the Kingdom and they havent been on TV.TK just likes hoarding talent. Hes no better then 2017-2018 WWE @Cuzzadurry @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEWonTV Thats my problem!!TK just signed the Kingdom and they havent been on TV.TK just likes hoarding talent. Hes no better then 2017-2018 WWE

Other fans expressed their doubt that they will see Fox and many others on TV due to how large the roster is at the time of writing.

Durry @Cuzzadurry @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEW onTV I love AR FOX man, but there’s a whole locker room full of people signed that we hardly ever get to see @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEWonTV I love AR FOX man, but there’s a whole locker room full of people signed that we hardly ever get to see

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW



TK this is equal to WWE wrestlers sitting in catering...i hope you know that @AEW onTV Nice so that means we dont be seeing Miro for another 6+ months. Guys collecting easy money sitting at home and not being used.TK this is equal to WWE wrestlers sitting in catering...i hope you know that @TonyKhan @ARealFoxx @TBSNetwork @AEW @AEWonTV Nice so that means we dont be seeing Miro for another 6+ months. Guys collecting easy money sitting at home and not being used.TK this is equal to WWE wrestlers sitting in catering...i hope you know that

AR Fox was unsuccessful in clinching gold on AEW Dynamite

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, AR Fox wanted to celebrate his new contract with a huge win over one of the most dominant champions in the company: TNT Champion Samoa Joe.

Fox answered Joe's open challenge for the TNT Championship and threw everything he had at the Samoan Submission Machine, even countering one of Joe's trademark moves.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager AR Fox has done the impossible!



He countered the Samoa Joe moving away NOPE spot. AR Fox has done the impossible!He countered the Samoa Joe moving away NOPE spot. https://t.co/F1aV0P8Jcm

However, Fox ended the night looking at the lights as Joe hit him with the muscle buster to retain his title. Despite this, AR's performance once again impressed fans, with many looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the latest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

