"No bigger than WWE" - Wrestling fans go nuts after Tony Khan officially announces next AEW big signing

A large group of wrestling fans have had their say on Tony Khan's newest addition to the AEW roster, independent wrestling legend AR Fox.
Fox has been all over the world during his time in the wrestling business, carving out a unique legacy as one of the independent scene's top high-flyers. Some of his best-known work has come from companies like PWG, CZW, and the now-defunct Lucha Underground promotion, where he went by the name Dante Fox.
The 35-year-old recently wowed AEW audiences on both TBS and YouTube, with his performances earning him a full-time contract and an "All Elite" graphic that was tweeted out by the company's president Tony Khan.
Despite the overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and wrestlers alike, there are a number of fans who are worried that All Elite Wrestling isn't addressing a problem that has been thrown at them for a long time: the size of its roster.
Some fans even went as far as to compare the current state of the AEW roster to what the WWE roster was like towards the end of 2010s and the WCW roster in the 1990s.
Other fans expressed their doubt that they will see Fox and many others on TV due to how large the roster is at the time of writing.
AR Fox was unsuccessful in clinching gold on AEW Dynamite
On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, AR Fox wanted to celebrate his new contract with a huge win over one of the most dominant champions in the company: TNT Champion Samoa Joe.
Fox answered Joe's open challenge for the TNT Championship and threw everything he had at the Samoan Submission Machine, even countering one of Joe's trademark moves.
However, Fox ended the night looking at the lights as Joe hit him with the muscle buster to retain his title. Despite this, AR's performance once again impressed fans, with many looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the latest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.
