No escape as AEW star arm twisted into match on Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified May 01, 2025 01:25 GMT
AEW Dynamite took place in Virginia this week (Image via AEW
A top AEW prospect has been facing some tough love from his mentor to rise to the occasion. Tonight's Dynamite was no different, as he was arm-twisted into a major match to prove his worth to himself and his faction.

The young prospect who is the reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion is Nick Wayne. During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Wayne and his faction members, The Patriarchy, were in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

She asked him about his mindset heading to Japan next week for the Best of the Super Juniors. The stable leader, Christian Cage, interrupted and wanted the questions to be directed to him about his group. Just then, Jay Lethal joined them in the segment.

The wrestling veteran praised Nick Wayne for his talent but stated that he still had a lot to prove. Lethal proposed a match between himself and Wayne for later that evening on AEW Dynamite, billed as the 'longest reigning vs. the youngest ROH TV Champion.'

The current champion was unwilling to engage in a battle this week. However, his mentor, Christian Cage, accepted the bout on his behalf and told him that if he wanted to be a top champion, he needed to get his head in the game.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

bell-icon Manage notifications