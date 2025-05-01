No escape as AEW star arm twisted into match on Dynamite

A top AEW prospect has been facing some tough love from his mentor to rise to the occasion. Tonight's Dynamite was no different, as he was arm-twisted into a major match to prove his worth to himself and his faction.

The young prospect who is the reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion is Nick Wayne. During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Wayne and his faction members, The Patriarchy, were in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

She asked him about his mindset heading to Japan next week for the Best of the Super Juniors. The stable leader, Christian Cage, interrupted and wanted the questions to be directed to him about his group. Just then, Jay Lethal joined them in the segment.

The wrestling veteran praised Nick Wayne for his talent but stated that he still had a lot to prove. Lethal proposed a match between himself and Wayne for later that evening on AEW Dynamite, billed as the 'longest reigning vs. the youngest ROH TV Champion.'

The current champion was unwilling to engage in a battle this week. However, his mentor, Christian Cage, accepted the bout on his behalf and told him that if he wanted to be a top champion, he needed to get his head in the game.

