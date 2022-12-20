"No one can keep my name out of their mouth" - AEW star MJF seemingly responds to former WWE Superstar's controversial rant toward him

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) has seemingly responded to Enzo Amore's recent rant toward him. The AEW World Champion took to Twitter to seemingly address it.

Amore, now known as nZo to the wrestling world, claimed that he would destroy the AEW star within five minutes on the microphone. Taking to Twitter, Friedman claimed that the ones who keep mentioning him want to ride on the "MJF wave."

"No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best." - wrote MJF.

Check out the tweet from the AEW World Champion:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF No one can keep my name out of their mouth.



Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave.



I don’t blame them. I’m the best. No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best.

Friedman won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear by beating Jon Moxley. He is currently fresh off his first title defense against Ricky Starks at Winter Is Coming.

What did Enzo Amore say about MJF in his rant?

Enzo Amore's recent appearance on the Busted Open Podcast was no less than controversial.

The former WWE star believes that he would destroy the 26-year-old on the microphone and it would be him who would be trending if the two men ever crossed paths:

"It wouldn't even be a question. I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain't seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn't need contract disputes because I did that sh*t on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don't ever compare apples to oranges. Don't ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him. You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I'm trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you're getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn't have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my fu**ing couch. It wasn't Wardlow trending, it wasn't Cass, it was Enzo trending." said nZo (H/T:Fightful)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF You people will be let down horrendously and I’m gonna laugh. every time I win you’ll say it’s bad tv because deep down you resent the fact that at 26 I’ve accomplished more in my life then you ever will.



By the time I’m in my 30’s I’ll have pillaged this industry and left it. You people will be let down horrendously and I’m gonna laugh. every time I win you’ll say it’s bad tv because deep down you resent the fact that at 26 I’ve accomplished more in my life then you ever will. By the time I’m in my 30’s I’ll have pillaged this industry and left it. https://t.co/5a2NdCxbwF

nZo has not been signed by a major wrestling promotion since being let-go by WWE a few years ago.

Would you like to see nZo and Maxwell Jacob Friedman cross paths in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes