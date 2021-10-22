"Nobody would have been able to get away with that from my generation" - Cody Rhodes comments on controversial AEW segment

Cody Rhodes' feud with Malakai Black could culminate on Saturday night when they face off on AEW Dynamite. The feud has seen Arn Anderson tell off Cody for coming up short against Black, insinuating that Cody's head is not where it should be.

This included a promo on Dynamite where Anderson, ticked off after Cody and Lee Johnson lost their match, spoke about how he would take his gun and shoot a carjacker while Cody was the type of guy who would just give up the car.

Cody Rhodes addressed the now infamous promo during an appearance on After Hours With Defo And Lubie. When he was asked about how AEW manages to steer clear of cancel culture, Cody said:

"Arn Anderson started talking about a glock on television and simulated with his hand putting a glock to my head and I’m positive that nobody would have been able to get away with that from my generation, but Arn... there’s such a charm to this retired coach of mine, just telling me he’s going to shoot me on television, it was definitely pushing the envelope but they were able to make a joke of it and move forward which I appreciated.

"Our fans aren’t really rallying behind the idea of holding everybody accountable for things within a television show," Cody added.

Cody Rhodes on his father Dusty Rhodes' influences

Cody Rhodes also discussed his father Dusty Rhodes' legacy in professional wrestling and which wrestlers had influenced 'The American Dream'.

Cody named three legends who had influenced his father -- Ray Stevens, Dick Murdock and Thunderbolt Patterson. Cody added that the legendary Muhammad Ali had also been an influence on his father.

"He looked at two wrestlers in particular, one was Ray Stevens, the other Dick Murdock. Dick Murdock he probably saw in Florida a little bit. Both of them kind of victims of the non-TV era where there's not a lot of footage remaining of their brilliance but Ric Flair will tell you the same thing, Triple H will tell you the same thing, Ray Stevens was the best of the best out in San Francisco," Cody Rhodes said.

"Dusty was smart enough and had the foresight to see with the advent of cable television and everything going on, he modelled himself after also Thunderbolt Patterson, an African American wrestler and Muhammad Ali, who set the world on fire as the greatest heavyweight there ever was."

Cody Rhodes will be in action on Saturday night as he faces Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite. This will be Cody and Malakai's third match, with Black winning both previous encounters.

