"Nobody does but them two" - AEW star says only Tony Khan and CM Punk know the real truth behind his firing

WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently signed with AEW, reflects on the whole situation between CM Punk and Tony Khan, claiming no one else but the two know the entire truth.

Former AEW world champion CM Punk's debacle with Tony Khan has been the topic of discussion among the wrestling community for more than a week now, and everyone has their own interpretation regarding the whole situation and what would've happened during the alleged backstage altercation at All In.

TK made the ultimate decision and terminated the Second City Saint with cause from his promotion. Meanwhile, current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jerrett refused to talk about the situation on his My World podcast, as he thinks no one else knows about the situation better than TK and Punk.

"I really believe this. There's only two people in the world that have full contexts. And I think some people would say, 'Well, I knew this or I knew that or I knew this.' Well, you may, but you don't know what Tony knows and you don't know what Phil [CM Punk] knows. You just don't. Nobody does but them two." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Jeff Jerrett also commended Tony Khan for how he handled the CM Punk situation

While many have their own opinions regarding Tony Khan making the hardest decision to let CM Punk go, Jeff Jerrett thinks that the AEW President and CEO made a bold move and handled the situation like a boss:

"There are multiple things you could have done. A reconciliation, a cooling off period. We can talk about it ad nauseam, and it has been talked about over and over for months. Getting in front of things, with a clear-cut decision made, absolutely was the right thing to do. It’s best for business. Your consumers were informed. I just don’t think there are downsides to that,” [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Meanwhile, the clear picture of the entire situation is still not yet described by either party, and only time will tell whether Punk decides to present his side in the future.

