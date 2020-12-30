"None of the boys knew" - Backstage details on Sting's AEW debut

The Young Bucks recently gave details on Sting's AEW debut during an interview with David Penzer. Sting made his AEW debut earlier this month on the 'Winter Is Coming' edition of Dynamite. With the babyfaces in peril in the ring, Sting came out and chased Team Taz away. He then started down Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin who were still in the ring.

Sting signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired earlier this year. The Icon was a seven-time world champion in WCW and one of the biggest stars the promotion produced. After WWE bought out WCW, Sting ended up signing with TNA a few years after the purchase. He finally signed with WWE in 2014.

The Young Bucks were recently guests on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer. During the interview, Matt Jackson gave an insight into Sting's AEW debut and how many people backstage knew about it beforehand:

There was a very limited amount of people that even knew about it. Probably what? Five to seven maybe, Matt? So we knew it was happening and you could feel — that show, we billed it as a big show so we knew it was gonna happen then but none of the boys knew. They just thought it was a big show. So when he walked backstage, every wrestler turned their head and went, ‘Oh my God’ and when you could pop the boys obviously, you’re doing something right. H/T: Post Wrestling

Nick Jackson opened up about Sting's AEW debut

Nick Jackson had some more details on Sting's AEW debut. He revealed that bringing Sting to AEW was Tony Khan's idea and he consulted the other EVPs about it a couple of months before Sting came in:

We knew for what? A couple months, Nick? That he was doing it. It was Tony [Khan’s] idea and he wasn’t going to do it until he got the thumbs up from all the EVPs and we were in a room, I remember a couple months ago and he told us and immediately, we all literally gave the thumbs up. We were like, ‘Hell yeah, that sounds awesome’ H/T: Post Wrestling

#AEWDynamite - Wednesday



It’s a Celebration of Brodie Lee’s Life pic.twitter.com/UfGkqckleJ — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 29, 2020

The Young Bucks will be in action later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight's Dynamite will be a special episode celebrating the life of Brodie Lee who tragically passed away earlier this week. The Bucks will team up with The Dark Order's Colt Cabana to take on Private Party and Matt Hardy.