Nostalgic AEW return at Revolution

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 09, 2025 23:49 GMT
AEW Revolution is taking place tonight in Los Angeles [photo: AEW's official website]

AEW has brought back something from its older shows at this year's edition of Revolution. This has brought back a dose of nostalgia, combining the promotion's past and present.

Tonight's show is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. A stacked match card is set to grace fans from around the world, featuring the likes of Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page, MJF, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Cope, and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

Last year's edition of the show went viral worldwide as it featured Sting's retirement match as the main event.

Those attending the show tonight noticed that All Elite Wrestling brought back the signature chandelier at the center of the entrance stage. This was a feature the company ran a few years ago, along with its iconic heel and babyface tunnels.

The stage setup combined a bit of AEW's history along with some elements Tony Khan has been using for more recent shows.

It is unclear whether this setup was only done because tonight's show is a pay-per-view or if this will be common moving forward. But as far as AEW Revolution is concerned, this looks to be an incredible show, which will be the first of many major events for the promotion in 2025.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
