'Not even NXT worthy,' 'horrible' - AEW fans trash Kenny Omega's weak mic skills on Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega recently appeared on Dynamite tonight in a very crucial moment. The Best Bout Machine defended his International Title at the Dynasty pay-per-view against Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a memorable three-way match. After taking care of the contenders, he confronted his former friends this week on Dynamite.

While some feel the International Champion hasn't always been the best on the microphone, his in-ring skills are incomparable to any other star in the locker room. Tonight, he confronted his former friends, The Young Bucks. Kenny Omega addressed the attack that the EVPs executed on him in May 2024. Later, he decided to attack The Bucks. Swerve Strickland also decided to lend a hand to The Cleaner.

While the former AEW World Champion made salient points, he wasn't very smooth on the microphone. Fans on social media have been commenting about his promo delivery.

Some fans claimed that the reigning International Champion was 'horrible' on the microphone. Many also boldly stated that his promos might not even work in a NXT show, which is the developmental brand of WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Kenny Omega's recent promo on Dynamite [Credit: Fan Reactions on X/Twitter]

It remains to be seen if The Best Bout Machine takes his verbal skills to the level of his wrestling skills in the future and gets the fans to change their opinion of his promos.

