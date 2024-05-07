Not Jack Perry, Darby Allin, or Britt Baker — Max Caster picks the best "purely homegrown" AEW talent

Max Caster, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Britt Baker have become immensely popular among fans since joining AEW. The Acclaimed member recently picked the best "purely homegrown" performer in the company.

The 34-year-old star made his first AEW appearance in June 2020. Four months later, he returned to the promotion with a new tag team partner, Anthony Bowens. The duo known as The Acclaimed has since won numerous titles in the company and faced top tandems like the House of Black and The Gunns.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Caster was asked to name who he thought was the best homegrown talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In response, he picked himself and his Acclaimed partner, Anthony Bowens.

“I think me and Anthony are the best purely homegrown talent AEW has ever created. We have not been on major wrestling television as signed wrestlers prior to that. We literally had our first match together on an AEW show. And who went as high as us? And at this point, we’re still doing fine. We’re still very, very popular."

Max Caster further spoke about The Acclaimed's popularity outside AEW.

"I mean, we just showed up at the Ring of Honor show, the pay-per-view, and that crowd was super excited to see us with no announcement. I think if we are announced that’s appointment viewing because they want to know what I’m going to say. They want to see Anthony and Billy [Gunn] interact with the people. And it’s really like a big, feel-good party when we’re out there. So for us to kind of cultivate all of that and create scissoring, the pink, Daddy A**.”

Was Max Caster recently suspended from AEW?

Besides his wrestling skills, Max Caster is widely known for his controversial rap bars. He was suspended by AEW in 2021 for seemingly using inappropriate references during a pre-match performance.

A couple of weeks ago, a fan on Twitter/X asked Caster whether he was still signed to AEW after the latter used some NSFW words as part of a rap at AEW Dynasty Zero Hour. The former champion took notice of the fan's question and replied that he was suspended from the company.

Amid much speculation about Caster's status, The Acclaimed was recently called out by the Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson). The two teams faced off on the April 27, 2024, episode of Collision.