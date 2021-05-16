"Not on talking terms" - The Young Bucks address AEW internal fighting rumors 

AEW's reported recent internal struggles among the company's EVPs came as a shock to fans.

Cody and The Elite (AEW Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) are reportedly not on talking terms due to substantial disagreements.

Though the reports must be taken with a pinch of salt as there's no concrete evidence supporting them, it has already left the wrestling world buzzing.

Now, The Young Bucks have reacted to the situation for the very first time, albeit in a funny way.

In their recently-updated Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions joked about currently not being on talking terms. Though they didn't specify who they were referring to, it's clear they are taking a dig at the trending reports.

"Currently not on speaking terms," The Young Bucks' bio reads.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 15, 2021

It remains to be seen how, if the reports are accurate, it will affect AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the promotion's first show with a capacity crowd in attendance in over a year.

The Young Bucks are action on the upcoming AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks ended SCU's career as a tag team on this week's AEW Dynamite after defeating them in a terrific encounter. However, there's another looming threat to their title reign on the upcoming edition.

Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) are the next challengers, and it surely won't be a cakewalk for the champions to retain their titles.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, longtime rivals of The Elite, could also be lurking around, hoping to get their hands on the champions.

What do you make of AEW's internal struggle saga? Do you think, if accurate, it would affect the promotion's long-term future? Sound off in the comments section below.