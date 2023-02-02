Notable AEW name is wasted not being involved with The Bloodline story in WWE, says veteran

A Wrestling veteran believes an AEW personality would be a great person to be involved with The Bloodline storyline in WWE.

Jim Ross has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2019, having signed with the brand as a commentator and senior advisor. He has worked in the commentary box on Dynamite and Rampage shows, bringing with him his immense experience in the pro-wrestling business.

Despite the veteran's talent, Disco Inferno believes that Jim Ross is better suited to Stanford-based company. On a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he stated the following:

"JR would be doing fantastic work right now narrating, calling the Bloodline stuff. You know, 'cause he knows how to emphasize emotion and ask questions, but like right now he is just basically calling matches and the guys are doing a million things in there. It's almost too fast for him, you know?" [From 11:10 to 11:26]

Konnan also believes the AEW personality works best in WWE

Disco Inferno's comments about Jim Ross were shared by Konnan as well.

Jim Ross has worked as a commentator in the Stamford-based promotion on and off since 1993. As expected, he has seemingly become accustomed to a certain style of commentating, which Konnan believes makes Ross a perfect fit for WWE.

"He [Jim Ross] is a storyteller. You can't tell a story when a guy is doing a million different things at the same time. Plus he is the guy that thrives in the WWE environment... That's where he thrives," said Konnan. [From 12:03 to 12:22]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the wrestling veteran.

