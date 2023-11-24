"Nothing shakes that dude" - MJF wholeheartedly believes a WWE legend's son is the future of AEW

AEW World Champion MJF might only be 27 years old, but he has touted a WWE legend's son as the future of All Elite Wrestling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is just one of many top stars at Tony Khan's disposal who have yet to reach their 30th birthday, with some stars like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz still being teenagers.

But during a recent chiropractic session with Dr. Beau Hightower, MJF admitted that he can see FTW Champion Hook being the future of All Elite Wrestling as he is so composed at such a young age.

“I believe in Hook wholeheartedly. I think every single time I see Hook, he’s getting better in the ring and he’s also getting more comfortable in front of a live audience. Which, frankly is the hardest part of the job. And I think that’s why I skyrocketed so fast, because it was never an issue for me. But I watch that dude Hook, he walks through that curtain, and you would think he’s been a professional wrestler for 30 years. That’s how much confidence that guy has. Nothing shakes that dude.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Max also mentioned Daniel Garcia as someone who could lead All Elite Wrestling into the future, but admitted that he needs to get away from the likes of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard if he wants to succeed.

“I just wrestled him on TV for the World Title. I think Daniel Garcia is a hell of a talent. He’s just got to get the f*ck away from people that are giving him bad advice like Cool Hand Ange and Daddy Magic.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Garcia will get the chance to prove how good he is over the next few weeks as he is one of the 12 performers in the 2023 Continental Classic. As for Hook, he is enjoying his second reign as FTW Champion and shows no signs of slowing down.

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship at World's End

With only one pay-per-view left to go for AEW in 2023, all eyes are on MJF to see whether he can go the full calendar year as the World Champion.

In order to do that, he will have to go through Samoa Joe, who will be his opponent at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th. With the show taking place the day before New Year's Eve, World's End will be the final AEW event of 2023.

The event will take place at the legendary Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, Max's hometown. Friedman has never lost while wrestling in his home state for AEW, with one of those wins being against Samoa Joe at the recent "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in Queens.

