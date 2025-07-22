"Nothing is off the table" - Released WWE Superstar drops a big hint at joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant unit in AEW for a while. Recently, a former WWE superstar dropped a significant hint about potentially joining the faction in the future.
The superstar, who was also a member of the WWE stable, is Cedric Alexander. The star was released from the promotion earlier this year. During their time in WWE, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Cedric Alexander collectively formed The Hurt Business. After the trio moved to AEW last year, Alexander was nowhere to be seen with them. Instead, the stable added MJF to their ranks this year as the fourth member.
On the recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Cedric Alexander was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former factionmates. He stated that while nothing was off the table, Alexander was currently focused on his singles run as part of the TNA Wrestling roster.
"It's good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate]. I'm glad people were wondering what can happen, cause that adds to the excitement of it all. Nothing is off the table, but right now I'm focused on me, focused on carving my own path, and being my own man, so to speak." (H/T Wrestling Inc)
The Hurt Syndicate members scored major wins at AEW's premier event
The Hurt Syndicate had an excellent showing at All Elite Wrestling's grand spectacle, All In: Texas, a few weeks ago. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship in a triple-threat tag team match against The Patriarchy and Jetspeed.
On the other hand, MJF had a monumental night in his own right. The Salt of the Earth was the #2 entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match and outlasted a field of top stars to earn a future World Championship match.
With The Hurt Syndicate's power and strength growing by the week, Cedric Alexander's potential addition to the faction could make them unstoppable in All Elite Wrestling.
Meet Goldberg's son HERE