"Now Tony Khan has a dumba** reason for it" - WWE veteran's son's shocking suspension causes uproar on social media

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Feb 16, 2023 09:51 IST
Tony Khan suspended WWE veteran
Tony Khan suspended WWE veteran's son

The latest announcement of WWE veteran Taz's son's suspension has set the wrestling world on fire. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their outrage and confusion at the suspension.

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the FTW Champion Hook has been suspended. Tony Schiavone announced the suspension during a backstage segment on Dynamite. Stokely Hathaway, accompanied by The Firm, lodged a complaint about Hook breaking his hand during a previous match which led to his suspension.

Many fans of professional wrestling have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the suspension of Hook, the son of WWE veteran Taz. Many fans have expressed their surprise and skepticism about the decision taken by Tony Khan.

Some have even questioned the legitimacy of the suspension, speculating that it may be part of a larger storyline involving Hook's character.

Check out the reactions below:

@legithook Its not like he was showing up anyways. Now @TonyKhan has a dumbass reason for it at least🤦‍♂️
HOOK SUSPENDED FOR WHAT?!?!:!,$:
Hook suspended pending investigation. We getting an interim FTW champion?
HOW DARE HOOK BE SUSPENDED 😩😩😩
Wait...Hook as been suspended? Um...OK. #AEWDynamite
Hook is suspended? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/AZkRop55dt
Also, HOOK has been indefinitely suspended (pending investigation).And no one told TAZ about it. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/avIeSlloWz
Hook is suspended. Not like he shows up every week.
Stokely Hathaway has gotten HOOK suspended pending an investigation after the attack last week. #AEWDynamite
Aw, what?! Hook suspended?! Taz, you gotta do something!! #AEWDynamite
@DanhausenAD go curse stokely for getting your very good friend, hook, suspended

The wrestling world is always full of surprises, and this latest suspension has left fans wondering what the future holds for the WWE veteran's son and his title reign. As the story continues to unfold, fans will undoubtedly continue to follow the developments closely. They are eagerly awaiting the next twist in this exciting and unpredictable story.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's decision to suspend Hook? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
