“I’m numb at this point, it doesn’t feel real” – Jon Moxley opens up about the passing of Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee was a much-loved superstar in both AEW and WWE before his untimely passing.

At the time of his death, Lee was contracted to AEW and was working alongside several former WWE Superstars, including Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has shared his thoughts on the passing of his close friend in recent months but, following the release of his new autobiography titled MOX, Moxley shared his feelings about Lee's passing.

"Brodie died today. Details are still sketchy. All we've known for the last six or seven weeks is that he was in the hospital on life support and might need a lung transplant. Today is December 26. I can't imagine what kind of Christmas it was for Amanda and the rest of his family. I'm numb at this point; it doesn't feel real. I've yet to shed a tear but I know they're coming," Moxley wrote.

Moxley went on to talk about the time that Lee found out about Nora. He noted that Amanda told Brodie that Renee was pregnant and he smiled.

The former AEW Champion then noted that this was as much emotion as he had been able to show for a long time, and it was seen as a good sign.

Renee and Jon Moxley welcomed a daughter earlier this year

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley had only found out about their daughter a few weeks before Lee passed away.

The couple has since welcomed a daughter called Nora, who arrived back in June.

The couple originally met during their time together in WWE before going on to marry in 2017. Moxley left WWE when his contract expired in 2019, and his wife followed him just over a year later in the summer of 2020. It was just a few weeks after she left WWE that Paquette revealed she was expecting her first child.

