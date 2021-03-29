"I haven't really been into it"- NWA Champion Nick Aldis speaks about working for AEW

NWA Champion Nick Aldis recently discussed if he has any interest in working for AEW after the doors for inter-promotional bouts opened up in recent weeks. Nick Aldis has been the NWA Champion for over two years now, having won the title after defeating Cody Rhodes in October 2018.

Speaking to Top Guys on AdFreeShows.com, Aldis revealed that he isn't really interested in performing on AEW Dynamite as his responsibilities and loyalty lie with NWA at the moment.

“I think Billy (Corgan) and Tony Khan have discussed it, but, I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t really been that into it because my responsibility and loyalty is to build the value of the NWA. If they are getting access to arguably the two most valuable assets of our brand, then really, what’s the point?"

However, Aldis was quick to mention that he might show up on Dynamite if the AEW management quotes the right price. He made it clear that he's not interested in showing up just to get the Wrestling Twitter buzzing. - (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

"I’m business. Hey, make the price right and you can make anything happen, but I’m not going to show up just for the Twitter pop. I got better things to do than to scroll through my timeline vanity searching myself.”

Nick Aldis could be a valuable asset for AEW

Nick Aldis is one of the most widely-respected champions in pro wrestling today. The NWA Champion had wrestled Cody at All In 2018, the event which laid the foundation for the emergence of AEW.

It's a known fact that Aldis shares a cordial relationship with those in AEW, and it is rather surprising he hasn't appeared for the promotion.

Nick Aldis giving off Ric Flair vibes!



Can you hear it? #nwapowerrr pic.twitter.com/adZi8P5BAB — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 3, 2021

With IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW having a working relationship with AEW, it wouldn't be too surprising to see NWA follow suit. NWA stars like Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa have become mainstays for AEW after they impressed fans.

