NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings both up this week 

Both NXT and AEW Dynamite had huge segments on their weekly shows last night (February 17th). As the Wednesday Night Wars rage on, both shows saw an increase in viewership compared to last week.

Pro Wrestling Torch has reported that the viewership for both NXT and AEW Dynamite is up, with AEW taking the lead once again. According to Pro Wrestling Torch, TNT show AEW Dynamite drew in 747,000 viewers, with NXT on USA Network pulled in 713,000.

Compared to last week's viewers, AEW has drawn in 6,000 more, up from last week's 741,000. Their rating in the 18-49 demographic is also up 0.02 from last week's 0.29, going up to 0.31.

747K for AEW Dynamite last night, 713K for NXT on USA. 0.31 to 0.16 in adults 18-49, big lead as usual for AEW. #NXT #AEWDynamite — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) February 18, 2021

Despite last NXT not pulling in as many viewers as AEW Dynamite, their ratings saw the biggest leap of the two. Compared to the 558,000 viewers tuning into the go-home show of NXT before NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the ratings for WWE's Black and Gold brand has jumped up by a massive 155,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT drew in a 0.16 rating, the highest that they have achieved so far in 2021.

AEW Dynamite and NXT viewership compared to 2020

Taking a look at the average weekly viewership of both AEW Dynamite, and NXT, there have been some changes.

In 2020, AEW Dynamite averaged 810,755 viewers a week, meaning that this week's rating falls under that average viewership. Their viewership from 2020 was down on their 2019 average of 903,333. Despite the weekly average of AEW Dyanamite being lower than their 2019 and 2020 averages, it has risen this week, and this could continue in 2021.

In comparison to this, NXT averaged 785,307 weekly viewers in 2019, and this figure dropped to 698,623 in 2020. The ratings so far this year in NXT have been up and down, but this week's sharp rise could mean that the Black and Gold brand are potentially going to best their 2020 viewership.