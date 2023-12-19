Nyla Rose 'accidentally' wins tag team titles with male AEW star

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose is one of the most powerful female stars in the entire roster. The 41-year-old star recently revealed she accidentally won the tag team title with a male AEW star at a recent event. The name in question is Serpentico.

The two stars were forced to team up with each other on the December 17 Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling Holiday in LA show.

After the event, Nyla took to Twitter and revealed how she won the titles with a partner she didn't wanted to team up with.

"Hello @DarkSideOfRing boooooydo I have a story for yall!!! Not only was I FORCED to tag with @KingSerpentico at @ProPandemonium…. But we accidentally won the NEW tag team championships," wrote Nyla Rose.

AEW star Nyla Rose claims she's been pushing for women's tag team titles

In an interview, Nyla Rose said she wanted more championships for the AEW women's division since the early days of the promotion's existence.

While speaking with MuscleManMalcolm on "Muscle Memory, the former women's champion said:

"I have been pushing for this since day 37. I'm not going to say day one, I wanted the world title from day one, but after things settled a little bit, I've been pushing for Women's Tag Titles. I would love to not only win them, but also introduce them, bring them in. I would love to get Women's Tag Titles. Would love to hold them with Marina Shafir. Do that and then I can be the actual grand slam champion."

Fans are wondering how long Serpentico and Nyla Rose will hold the tag team titles.

Do you think the duo will co-exist? Let us know in the comments section below.