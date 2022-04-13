×
"Anything's Possible" – Former champion on if Brandi and Cody Rhodes will ever return to AEW

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania.
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 13, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose expressed her thoughts on Brandi and Cody Rhodes and whether fans will ever see them return to the company.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW earlier this year after they couldn't come to a contractual agreement with owner Tony Khan. Cody recently made his grand return to WWE, beating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

.@CodyRhodes gives a candid look into his WWE return at #WrestleMania 38. https://t.co/w4IObUrH2E

On the Battleground Podcast, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about the possibility of Cody and Brandi coming back to the company. Nyla said anything is possible in the wrestling world and that she'd want to see them back, but in the end, she wants her friends to be happy:

"If pro wrestling – I’m not even gonna say ‘AEW,’ if pro wrestling has been any indication, I can’t speculate, anything’s possible. We’ve seen things this past year that have just come out of complete left field. Selfishly, I'd love to see that, you know? I miss my friends, I miss seeing people that I like backstage. Cody and Brandi have been absolutely wonderful to me and, you know, I'd love to see them more. But, if they’re happy, I’m happy." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

You can check out the results for Rampage here.

Cody Rhodes' first feud back in WWE is with Seth Rollins

Cody made his epic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The two had an absolute barn burner of a bout that saw The American Nightmare defeat the former WWE Champion.

After Cody beat The Miz on this week's RAW, Rollins came to the ring and said Cody had the advantage at 'Mania since he was a mystery opponent, but now Seth knows who he's facing.

Seth then challenged Cody to a rematch that the latter accepted. The two will clash again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes showed incredible in-ring chemistry in their WrestleMania 38 match. One can hope the second chapter of this rivalry is as good, if not better than their Dallas encounter.

Who do you think wins Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes 2? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
