"I'll allow her to be the first challenger" - Nyla Rose makes bold statement ahead of AEW Battle of the Belts 2

AEW star Nyla Rose has made a bold claim ahead of her Women's Championship match against Thunder Rosa at the "Battle of the Belts 2" event, stating that when she wins the title, her first challenger will be rising star Skye Blue.

Rose will be aiming to become the first woman in AEW history to become a two-time AEW Women's Champion, having held the belt once before back in February 2020.

Thunder Rosa will have a tough task taming the "Native Beast" as Nyla Rose has a 1-0 record in singles competition against the current champion.

Speaking on the Battlegrounds Podcast, Rose was asked if she would ever manage a wrestler once she is done in the ring. Skye Blue's name was brought up as a possibility to the disgust of the "Native Beast." Rose would proceed to make this rather bold claim:

“Her blood is on your hands. After I get this title off of Thunder Rosa, I’m going to say it here, I’m going to call it, I’ll allow her to be the first challenger.” said Nyla Rose (24:01)

No other matches have been confirmed at the time of writing for the special Saturday event, however more matches will be announced throughout the week.

Nyla Rose has been extremely dominant over Skye Blue in the past

Some fans may wonder why Rose would even offer someone like Blue a championship opportunity if she wins the belt on Saturday. It is probably down to the fact that Rose has made light work of the 22-year-old on more than one occasion.

Rose has two singles wins over Skye Blue with a further four wins coming in tag team, trios and eight-woman tag matches throughout the back end of 2021. Overall, Rose currently has an undefeated 6-0 record over the Chicago native.

Do you think Skye Blue could beat the "Native Beast?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Battlegrounds Podcast" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell