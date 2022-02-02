"There is a line" - Nyla Rose opens up on controversial AEW Dynamite incident

Nyla Rose was subject to a highly inappropriate fan sign during an AEW Dynamite segment in December of last year. Speaking to SI.com, the Native Beast has opened up on the incident.

Once the sign caught the company's attention, AEW officials worked swiftly to get it off the screen and out of the arena. Nyla proceeded to wrestle her highly-anticipated match against Ruby Soho as part of the TBS Championship Tournament.

The former AEW women's champion had the following to say about the fiasco:

“For the most part, people understood why that sign was wrong,” Rose says. “Maybe that person didn’t quite understand the gravity of what they were doing. You want to boo, that’s cool. But there is a line.”

“People might feel it’s a conflict of their beliefs by simply respecting someone else, but it’s not,” Rose says. “You don’t have to understand or even agree with somebody’s situation to show them simple respect and kindness, like respecting their pronouns and respecting their way of life. I’d love for people to be cool with it, but if that’s not your thing, it’s not your thing. But shouldn’t people want to treat their fellow humans with a little respect and kindness?”

“My transitional journey might be completely different from somebody else who grew up in the same conditions as I did, or grew up in totally different conditions,” Rose says. “The transition is completely different for every single person. That’s one of the things that gets lost on a lot of people. You hear this umbrella term of transgender and you think it’s supposed to be black-and-white, and that’s not the case."

Nyla Rose will face Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned, the incident took place immediately prior to a match in which Nyla Rose battled Ruby Soho for a spot in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. The former WWE superstar emerged victorious and advanced to face eventual tournament winner Jade Cargill.

On this week's episode of Dynamite in Chicago, the duo will square off once again. Rose will look to avenge her loss against Soho and re-establish herself as the monster heel in the women's division. If Nyla wins, we could see her challenge for a title at Revolution next month.

