Nyla Rose reveals former WWE GM's impact on the AEW women's locker room

AEW star Nyla Rose opened up about her special relationship with manager Vickie Guerrero, giving insight into how much of a positive influence she has backstage with the younger AEW stars.

Guerrero made her first appearance for AEW on December 17, 2019, edition of Dark, sitting on commentary with Excalibur & Joey Janela. She was then officially signed to the company in July 2020 and was revealed to be Rose's new manager.

Since then, Vickie has helped The Native Beast climb back up the AEW Women's division rankings. Guerrero's guidance has been crucial in Nyla's quest to become the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



I’m surprised that the Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero partnership has stalled so far.



Hopefully things pick up in the coming weeks.



#AEWDynamite Vickie Guerrero is such a classic heel wrestling manager.I’m surprised that the Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero partnership has stalled so far.Hopefully things pick up in the coming weeks. Vickie Guerrero is such a classic heel wrestling manager.I’m surprised that the Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero partnership has stalled so far.Hopefully things pick up in the coming weeks.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/T5v2KZEblF

Speaking on the Battlegrounds podcast, Nyla peeled back the curtain and said while Guerrero may play a detestable heel manager on-screen, she couldn't be more opposite behind the scenes:

“I’m gonna peel the curtain back to you. Vickie is a huge, huge asset backstage helping some of the younger talents with their promos. Just putting herself out there, being a part of it. You know, here she is – she's not necessarily an in-ring talent, per se. But she's right there with us at practice. She's watching us, giving us feedback." (H/T - Fightful)

With Vickie being one of the more seasoned veterans of the business in AEW, Rose likened Guerrero to a motherly figure for the women in AEW:

"She's, like I said, helping out with promos, helping people out with like merch ideas, helping as far as setting up the locker room, she is just such a huge asset. She's kinda like road mom, you know?” (H/T - Fightful).

Nyla Rose will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship this Saturday

Nyla Rose was only the second woman to hold the AEW Women's Championship when she won it from Riho in February 2020. Now, she has her sights set on making history this Saturday at the Battle of the Belts 2 event.

Nyla Rose will challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship in what will be Thunder Rosa's first title defense. The two have met once before in a singles competition, with The Native Beast coming out with a win back in March 2021.

Will things be different this time? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh