AEW star Nyla Rose sends a heartfelt message to former nWo member

AEW star Nyla Rose sent a message of love and appreciation to former nWo member Buff Bagwell on social media.

Bagwell has been a supporter of Rose, especially on her gender identity. He began trending on Twitter after he defended The Native Beast over a rude comment from a fan.

He followed up by saying that people were surprised about him defending Nyla. The former nWo member reiterated that he was fully supportive of the LGBT community.

Marcus Bagwell @Marcbuffbagwell Some people were surprised with my tweet last night about Nyla Rose, but I'm 100% behind the #LGBTQ community.

In a separate tweet, The Native Beast displayed her Buff Bagwell signed photo album. She added that she respects Buff and that their paths will cross again.

"Buff is absolutely the F’n stuff! Much appreciated, much respect, and much love to you. Hope to meet you…. Again lol," Rose said.

NylaRBunchanumbers @NylaRoseBeast



NylaRBunchanumbers @NylaRoseBeast

Buff is absolutely the F'n stuff! Much appreciated, much respect, and much love to you. Hope to meet you…. Again lol

Bagwell is not the only one who supports Rose in terms of being transgender. Chris Jericho has also defended The Native Beast back in 2020 and even wanted to push for trans education.

Nyla Rose recently took out women's champion Thunder Rosa

Rose is one of the most dominant women on the All Elite Wrestling roster today as she inflicts destruction on her opponents. The Native Beast has held the AEW Women's Championship for 101 days and is vying for another reign with the title.

Last week on Dynamite, women's champion Thunder Rosa had a run-in with Rose's manager, Vickie Guerrero. It turned out to be a setup as Rose assaulted the champion from behind. The former hoisted up the title, seemingly laying down a challenge to La Mera Mera.

Afterwards, Rose cut a promo backstage to express her frustration. She said that she was tired of getting disrespected and questioned Rosa's big moments.

