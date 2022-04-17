"Love to be someone else's Vickie" – Top AEW star wants to emulate WWE legend Vickie Guerrero

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose wants to emulate her current manager Vickie Guerrero once she steps away from in-ring action.

Vickie Guerrero joined AEW as a commentator in 2019 during Dark. At Fight for the Fallen 2020, she officially became Nyla Rose's manager. The former WWE star briefly managed Andrade El Idolo before he went his own way.

Nyla Rose spoke on the Battleground podcast about her aspirations to be a manager or a producer after retiring from the squared circle:

"I’ve got the sickness, I’ve got the wrestling sickness, I’m down with the sickness. I don’t wanna go anywhere, honestly. I would love to be a part of this industry until my last breath. After I can do longer be in the ring, I'd love to be someone else’s Vickie. I'd love to take on that role and just kinda still be involved and then maybe dual duties, work backstage as a producer. Just some kind of way to constantly be in touch with this industry and be in touch with AEW. I'd love to just work here for the rest of my life.” (H/T - Mandatory)

Nyla Rose reflected on her reign with the AEW Women's Championship

Nyla Rose was the second-ever AEW Women's Champion after defeating Riho. However, part of her reign took place during the pandemic, meaning she didn't have fans in attendance for her reign:

"I was one of the first few women’s champions in AEW. My title reign wasn’t as dominant as it probably could have been due to circumstances in the world. Pandemic, world shut down, we had to pivot, do some things, shift, juggle. And we found our place in the pandemic era of wrestling. Hikaru Shida, fantastic champion, wonderful opponent, I love getting in the ring with her. I feel she elevates me and brings out a different side of me."

On Saturday night, The Native Beast challenged Thunder Rosa for the women's title at Battle of the Belts 2. She came up short in the main event, similar to how she was unable to defeat Britt Baker last year for the title.

