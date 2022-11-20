"Obsessed" - Twitter erupts in a frenzy to popular AEW star's heel turn amidst Best Friends match on Full Gear 2022

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Danhausen's new gimmick as he teamed up with Best Friends at the AEW Full Gear pre-show.

The popular AEW star, alongside the team of Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero, defeated The Factory in a 10-man tag team match.

Danhausen was also finally able to showcase what he is truly capable of doing inside the ring. Eventually, he and the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion rallied their team to a major victory.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were obsessed with the new gimmick. One fan even suggested that Danhausen should be awarded the world championship.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

allthingspw @allthingspw1 Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Danhausen goes SUPER SAIYAN at tonight’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hero (11.19.2022) Danhausen goes SUPER SAIYAN at tonight’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hero (11.19.2022) https://t.co/NP31xgw5mR im glad this is finally happening because I was tired of danhausen not being able to show he can actually wrestle. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… im glad this is finally happening because I was tired of danhausen not being able to show he can actually wrestle. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster



#AEWFullGear #Danhausen Danhausen arrives to AEW Full Gear complete with his jar of teeth and metal spike and he’s ALL EVIL! Danhausen arrives to AEW Full Gear complete with his jar of teeth and metal spike and he’s ALL EVIL! 😈 #AEWFullGear #Danhausen https://t.co/BXj48mxzcg

Zero @ZeroLifex00 I bit obsessed with this new, darker version of Danhausen. #AEWFullGear I bit obsessed with this new, darker version of Danhausen. #AEWFullGear

A few weeks ago, Danhausen was attacked by Factory leader QT Marshall. He was the target of a gruesome piledriver on steel steps.

However, it's safe to say that the 32-year-old finally took his frustrations out on Marshall after the Best Friends' win.

Since signing with AEW, Danhausen has mostly competed on AEW Dark and hasn't exactly been able to showcase his in-ring talent. However, he did previously challenge Ricky Starks unsuccessfully for the FTW Championship.

The same angle eventually led Hook to dethrone Starks to win the title. On the other hand, the Best Friends have been unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Trios Championships on a couple of occasions.

Are you a fan of Danhausen's new gimmick? Sound off in the comment section

