"Of course New Japan" - Eddie Kingston on where he'd like to work beside AEW

Eddie Kingston has wrestled in many places throughout his 18-year career. But the AEW wrestler still has goals of where he'd like to wrestle before he hangs up the boots for good.

Many contracts in AEW allow their wrestlers to work other places as long as it doesn't interfere with their schedule, so the possibility is wide open.

This week Kingston sat down with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things AEW.

When the subject of where Kingston would like to work that he hasn't already, Japan was clearly on The Mad King's mind.

"Of course New Japan, but there has to be certain guys I want to get in there with. Tanahashi's number one. Stone Cold Steve Austin's my favorite American wrestler. So to me Tanahashi [is the] Stone Cold Steve Austin of New Japan. He saved that company. I want to step into an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring. I love All Japan Pro Wrestling the 90s with the four pillars, Misawa, Taue, Kawada, and my personal favorite of all time Kenta Kobashi. But I need this, it's not even a want...I need me versus Jun Akiyama that will be the cap."

AEW's Eddie Kingston calls Bret Hart one of the best storytellers of all time

Kingston's wrestling style also helps him stand out in AEW because many of the roster members work a more fast-paced, high-flying style. Paquette asked Kingston which American wrestlers inspired his work, and he named two of the best.

"Bret Hart to me is one of the best storytellers and most believable guys when I was growing up. And then like I said, Steve Austin, of course, so everyone loves their WrestleMania 13 match but for me personally, the 96 Survivor Series match of the Garden still to this day blows me away. Also being there too, as a kid also helps."

