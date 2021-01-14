"Off the cuff means you have nothing in your brain" - Eddie Kingston on his AEW promos

Many people regard Eddie Kingston as one of the best promos in AEW and all of professional wrestling today. His gab gift is second to none.

Anytime The Mad King has a microphone in his hand on AEW Dynamite, the fans watching are certainly paying attention to every word he has to say.

Renee Paquette had Kingston on her podcast, Oral Sessions, this week to talk about all things AEW. When his promos came up and what he would compare his promo style to, he explained it as only he can.

"I wouldn't say off the cuff because to me, to me off the cuff means you have nothing in your brain with Jon that was like, Well, what? I love the guy, so what can I do? And I was like, Okay, I'm jealous. That's what I put in my head. And then I just went from there. Yeah. And I was just like, Okay, I'm jealous of his success. Let me go from there. And then I just built it when I was out there."

"Brodie still motivates me" - Eddie Kingston on the people who keep him going in AEW

To be a wrestler for as long as Kingston has, you certainly need to find some motivation to keep doing what you're doing. Even if you love it, sometimes things can get tough. Paquette asked the AEW wrestler who still motivates him today, and he had quite a few people on his list.

"Homicide's number one, that's my best friend. Low Ki is another one. You know what I mean? When I talk to Mox, he motivates me by just him being him. Just making me laugh. Brodie still motivates me. I think about my mom and dad and stuff like that. Just weird things like that went through my head when I'm like, 'Okay, I'll get up.' You know, and my girlfriend motivates me. For the first time in my life. A girlfriend motivates me. It's so weird. It's a whole new world for me. I look at her. I'll just say this. I look at her all the time. And I go 'Why? you can do so much better.'"

