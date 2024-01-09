"Oh, it’s happening," "We shall see" - Fans spot potential clue about Tony Khan bringing in 10-time WWE champion on Dynamite

A former 10-time WWE champion has been rumored to make her AEW debut for weeks. Many fans believe the Tony Khan-led creative team could book her to appear after a massive multi-woman match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The name in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Mone left the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 before debuting in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While in Japan, she faced some top names and secured the IWGP Women's Championship. However, an injury sidelined her from active competition last May.

Mone is seemingly done with NJPW, and there is widespread speculation about her next move in pro wrestling. It was previously reported that The Boss will return to WWE, but nothing has come of it yet. Meanwhile, rumors exist of the former women's champion debuting in AEW instead.

On this week's Dynamite, an eight-woman tag team match will take place, pitting the squad of Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay against Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Saraya. Many fans on Twitter feel it could be the perfect moment for Mone to make her AEW debut.

Wrestling Twitter believes Mone shares history with several competitors in the match and could indeed appear on Dynamite this week. You can view some of the reactions below:

Fans on the internet are already hyped for the rumored AEW debut of Mercedes Mone

Some more fan reactions

Tony Khan on former WWE star Mercedes Mone possibly joining AEW

Mercedes Mone attended the 2023 All In pay-per-view as a spectator. This led many to believe she could debut in the promotion soon.

At the 2023 Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the prospect of The CEO signing with the Jacksonville-based company:

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at any time in AEW. She’s had a great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime. I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her," he said. [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone is heavily rumored to make her All Elite Wrestling debut soon. Will the former WWE star debut in AEW as early as this week's episode of Dynamite? Only time will tell.