Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson takes a shot at AEW star 

Former NCAA Division I National Champion Gable Steveson and AEW star Jake Hager recently went back and forth on Twitter to claim their supremacy over another.

Jake Hager initiated a verbal altercation yesterday by stating that he was willing to bet that Gable Stevenson wouldn't be able to take him down. In response, the Olympic gold medalist gave a fitting response, stating that the AEW star would lose his bet in 5 seconds:

"I bet $20,000 that @GableSteveson could not take me down. Any Takers? #AEWDynamite @AEWonTNT," Jake Hager said.

"If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go," Gable Steveson replied.

If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 12, 2021

Soon after, the Inner Circle member then invited him to fight in either of the upcoming Dynamite special episodes:

"Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold . Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York? #AEWDynamite," Jake Hager asked.

Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold . Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b9pf1jcJB7 — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) August 12, 2021

Gable Steveson then mocked AEW star Jake Hager by refusing to recognize his current in-ring name, instead calling him by his WWE name Jack Swagger:

"Y’all thought I was gonna let a dude name “Jack Swagger” come in my mentions and diss me.." Gable Steveson replied.

Y’all thought I was gonna let a dude name “Jack Swagger” come in my mentions and diss me.. 😂😂 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 14, 2021

Jake Hager facing Gable Steveson would be a mammoth clash, given their freestyle wrestling abilities.

Not too long ago, Gable Steveson announced that he would pursue a career in MMA or professional wrestling after finishing up college. He even named WWE as his most desired place to wrestle.

Meanwhile, AEW star Jake Hager is keen to have a legit fight with someone from outside the wrestling world. He was previously called out by Arjan Singh Bhullar for a Bellator fight. However, the match never materialized.

What's next for Jake Hager in AEW?

Jake Hager was recently engaged in a rivalry with Wardlow, culminating in an MMA Cage fight during the June 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. Both men then fought once again as part of the rivalry between the FTR and Santana & Ortiz.

It is unknown what the company has in store for the former WWE Superstar. The company could look to book him as a strong contender for Miro's TNT Championship.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage with wrestling legend Dutch Mantell in the video below:

Do you want to see a fight between Jake Hager and Gable Steveson? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain