"On Wednesday, there was nothing signed" - Christian Cage on the shocking details of how quickly his AEW deal came together

Christian Cage's AEW deal surprisingly only came together over the last several days. This wasn't something that the company knew about weeks ahead of time.

On this week's episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Christian Cage revealed a shocking piece of information regarding his signing with AEW. He explained that when Paul Wight announced on Dynamite last week that a "Hall of Fame worthy" signing was coming, he had not yet signed a contract to join the company.

"I didn't know, and as far as I knew at that point in time, I was going to be a complete secret, and I would just show up and be a surprise. I didn't realize there's gonna be an announcement, and honestly, this is 100 percent honest. On Wednesday, there was nothing signed."

"It was a shock to me when I heard it" - Christian Cage on Paul Wight's reveal last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage admitted he was shocked by the announcement, figuring that his debut would be a surprise and not something hyped up. But luckily, Cage and AEW owner Tony Khan got everything done ahead of time for Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

"Yeah, so it was a shock to me when I heard it, but you know, obviously I think, Tony and I hit it off pretty quick. And we felt comfortable enough that we were definitely going to get something done to work together at that point."

AEW should consider themselves lucky. Contract discussions have been known to fall apart for multiple companies in recent years. Had WWE made a last-minute play to sign Christian Cage to a new contract, it would be very interesting to see what AEW would have been able to do to deliver upon this promise on such short notice.

