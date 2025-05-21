"Once I’m in the ring, I feel alive" - Mercedes Mone takes a massive dig at WWE ahead of her big match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mercedes Mone is set to compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Days ahead of this clash, she has taken a massive dig at WWE.

Before arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone was one of the top female stars in WWE for several years. She wrestled some of the best women in the company and achieved several milestones. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, The CEO has been on a meteoric rise and has won the TBS Championship. She will now compete in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, the 33-year-old said that she feels alive when she wrestles for AEW. She also took a dig at WWE, stating that she used to have four-minute matches in the Stamford-based promotion with lots of last-minute changes.

“Once I’m in the ring, I feel alive. This is exactly where I’m supposed to be. Before, there were so many times when I was getting 4-minute matches... or we’d get to the building and something would change. You’d spend weeks planning for it all to change at the last minute. Now, it’s not changing. I get to go out and do it. It’s mine to claim, it’s mine to carry, it’s mine to do."

Mercedes Mone commented on AEW's fanbase

Mercedes Mone quickly established herself as a top star in AEW. She also wrestled for other promotions and has won titles outside the company. Hence, she has now exposed herself to a new audience that might not have watched her before.

During the same interview, the former WWE star said that her passion for wrestling has been growing stronger since she's been wrestling in front of a new fanbase.

"This is where the best wrestle. These women have so much drive to be the best, and that makes my passion even stronger, too. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I’ve gained this whole new fanbase in AEW. I love that. It’s opening the doors for a whole new audience to see me. And I love my fans so much. I get to live out my dream with them every single week.”

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to win the Owen Hart Cup this year.

