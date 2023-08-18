One of AEW's most powerful men to get involved in Adam Cole vs. MJF at All In? WWE legend thinks so

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seems hopeful that an AEW higher-up might include himself in the ongoing bromance storyline between MJF and Adam Cole.

Over the past few months, the bromance stint between the AEW World champion, MJF and Adam Cole has managed to captivate the fans and keep them hooked for what comes next. The team of "Better Than You Bay Bay" failed to capture the tag titles but are set to take on each other in the main event of All In.

Meanwhile, it seems like another layer is possibly being added to the storyline, as the company President and CEO, Tony Khan, also featured in the "Better Than You Bay Bay" backstage promo this past Wednesday on Dynamite for a comedy skit. It was perhaps the first time TK was involved in a backstage segment.

In the meantime, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Khan is indeed inserting himself into the ongoing storyline between Maxwell and Cole. While Tommy Dreamer didn't think the same, Ray disagreed with his co-host on the Busted Open podcast. Here is what Bully Ray stated:

"If Tony were to ever become an on-screen character, it would be done in a way where it wasn't, in your opinion, a throwaway. So, I don't know. I think he might be getting involved in some way, where last night was done for a reason. Because if it was done for absolutely no reason, I just don't get it," [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bully Ray on why Tony Khan should insert himself in the MJF and Adam Cole storyline

As mentioned earlier, MJF and Adam Cole would square off against each other in the main event of All In for the AEW World Title despite their friendship. While Bully Ray thinks Tony Khan could be a part of the match, he also explains why it is important:

"I think you would save a guy like Tony for something major and this is the biggest show in the history of AEW and that is the World Heavyweight Championship match. I can see Tony somehow getting involved — involved à la Vince McMahon, probably not."

Henceforth, only time will tell what the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan has in store for the main event of their biggest event yet and what kind of twists and turns fan could expect in the ongoing storyline between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole.