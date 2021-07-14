"One of the biggest female stars" - Recently released WWE star heaps praise on AEW's Britt Baker [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Levi Cooper, formerly known as Tucker, recently lavished praise on AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, calling her one of the "biggest" female stars in wrestling today.

Cooper worked under the WWE umbrella for eight years, having signed with the company in 2013. However, it was only in 2016 that he rose to prominence, thanks to his association with Otis. After a few moderately successful years with the promotion, he was shown the door from WWE in April 2021.

Tonight on UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone will be joined by former #WWE Superstar @REALLeviCooper! And YOU can join the LIVE Q&A too. 👉 https://t.co/JtHezOtCc2 pic.twitter.com/82vSvCxzFC — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 13, 2021

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Cooper discussed several topics, including his thoughts on AEW's current product and which wrestlers in the company have impressed him the most.

The former Tucker had nothing but praise for All Elite Wrestling and stated that healthy competition is good as it brings more eyeballs to the whole industry. He added that AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker had impressed him the most as she rose from being a nobody to becoming a notable star in just two years.

"Yeah, I mean, they are doing very well. I think in any industry, healthy competition is good for the industry, right? I mean, the more eyes on wrestling as a whole, the better it is for indie wrestling and companies like TNA and all of them. I think AEW has been doing great. They have been servicing a population of new wrestling fans, and it seems like those people are extremely happy with what's going on. I think, obviously, Britt Baker has been very impressive, right? Somebody right off the bat from being essentially nobody in two years to becoming one of the biggest female stars in wrestling," said Levi Cooper.

Britt Baker will soon defend her AEW Women's Championship

Britt Baker is scheduled to defend her AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 on July 21. The match would mark Baker's first title defense since winning the title from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

While Rose could take Baker to the limits, it doesn't look like the champion is in any danger of losing her title so soon. Regardless of the outcome, both stars could still present a banger of a match for the capacity crowd in attendance.

