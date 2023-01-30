"One of my biggest regrets" - WWE Hall of Famer on never facing The Briscoe Brothers

WWE legend D-Von Dudley has spoken about The Dudley Boyz never crossing paths with The Briscoe Brothers in a match.

Speaking at a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, D-Von discussed Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away at the age of 38 recently.

The tag team specialist spoke about how he regrets not being able to share the ring with Jay and Mark Briscoe, saying:

"I’ve never met Jay Briscoe. That’s the funniest thing. He was actually at Team 3D Academy when we were in Kissimmee (Florida) and I saw a video on it. I didn’t even know he was down there. He came to visit and one of my biggest regrets was me and Bubba never working with The Briscoes."

He added:

"We would’ve had the time, the chance to do it when we left the WWE the second time, but I was thinking, you know, in terms of longevity with me, my family, things of that nature so I basically just wanted to stay there and become a producer," said D-Von Dudley. (H/T Post Wrestling)

One-half of The Briscoe Brothers recently competed in AEW after Jay Briscoe's death

Following the death of Jay Briscoe, his brother Mark finally got the opportunity to compete on national television. On an episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark faced Jay Lethal in the main event.

The ROH World Tag Team Champion ended up winning the match after a back-and-forth contest and paid tribute to his late brother. The Briscoe Brothers were already a major part of Tony Khan's Ring of Honor promotion.

Following Khan's purchase of the company, The Briscoes faced FTR across three different matches and delivered one of the greatest trilogies of all time. The final Briscoes vs. FTR match saw The Briscoe Brothers become 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

