"One can't live without the other" - Britt Baker talks about one of her favorite people to work with in AEW

The women's division in AEW continues to grow and get better every week. Some would point to Britt Baker's feud with Thunder Rosa as the biggest reason why.

Britt Baker was a guest this week on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss all things AEW. When they brought up the dynamic between her and Thunder Rosa, Baker quickly put over her long-term AEW rival.

"I think we complement each other very well. She's very passionate, fiery. You know she's a little bada** babyface, and I'm just the a**hole heel that the babyface hates. But I also think that we both have such a similar drive and passion for wrestling. We're ready to go. We're like we have to we have to do this. Everything we're going to do. It's a calculated risk. And she said in an interview that I'm the Joker to her Batman. That was a really good comparison. I think it's true. Like we kind of one can't live without the other in this story. Like we both really need each other for this to work."

It’s Dr @RealBrittBaker day on Oral Sessions! We break down last weeks first ever women’s unsanctioned lights out match on Dynamite! Her chemistry with @thunderrosa22 , her love life, and juggling life in and out of the ring. https://t.co/ywxrP2gBuq — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 23, 2021

Why Britt Baker did the things she did in her match with Thunder Rosa

Paquette asked Britt Baker who thought to do some of the crazy things the two women did in that Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite. Baker revealed that all of the crazy spots were her idea and it took Thunder Rosa some convincing to go along with them.

"Me. We got into a couple disagreements earlier in the day. I'm like, No, we have to do it, it's gonna be fine. Just trust me, it's gonna be fine. Just because I trust her so much, you know, I wouldn't do that with anybody. But I trust her, and I just needed her to trust her and to trust me, obviously. But I'm telling you I'm not like some crazy daredevil, but I was ready to go. I was just I was like, we have to do it."

Links in my bio for the entire interview! https://t.co/1E5rbw4I4e — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 24, 2021

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Oral Sessions with a link back to this article for the transcription.