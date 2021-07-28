"One of the most over people on the show" - Top AEW star defends Jim Ross from fan backlash 

Cody Rhodes has defended Jim Ross, who recently received backlash from a vocal section of fans regarding his commentary on AEW Dynamite.

Ross is one of the most recognizable voices in professional wrestling, having served in WWE for more than two decades before joining AEW in 2019. However, in recent times, there have been instances when he has made a few unforeseen errors. As a result, some fans have demanded that Jim Ross should no longer be commentating for AEW.

Cody Rhodes has heaped praise on AEW announcer and WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross and says he's still one of the most over people on AEW television today.



In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody reiterated Jim Ross's contribution to the wrestling business. The former TNT Champion stated that he's surprised by the amount of flak the veteran broadcaster receives on social media.

Rhodes further praised Ross for taking a chance and coming to AEW, when he could have easily remained under WWE's umbrella for the rest of his career.

"Well, I think people forget that JR is one of the most over people on the show." Cody continued, "Our generation, speaking specifically about my generation, no other generations, we all think that we’re just it. I’m always surprised to see how much flak he gets online. He’s an older guy who decided to jump ship, join us, take a chance on this. I mean, he’s going to probably retire his jersey here, take this huge chance, this massive gamble when he had a legacy and a job for life elsewhere.”

Jim Ross has made some infamous botches on AEW Dynamite lately

Back in February 2021, Jim Ross accidentally termed AEW Champion Kenny Omega as WWE Champion. Though most fans had a hearty laugh over the botch and moved on, others began viciously trolling JR and asked AEW to fire him.

Jim Ross still has WWE in his heart, calling it "WWE Dynamite" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XkczyXzwYp — Carolin Aquino Lay 🇩🇴 (@Carolayaquino23) July 1, 2021

Apart from that, during the closing moments of the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross mistakenly termed the show "WWE Dynamite."

While he was quick to apologize for the botch, Ross later revealed that he received death threats from a few of AEW's viewers for the mistake.

Do you think Jim Ross should step down as the play-by-play commentator of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

