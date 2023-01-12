"One of the things that he's known for best" - Hall of Famers highlight what sets CM Punk apart from other WWE talents (Exclusive)

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in modern wrestling history. Despite his rise to superstardom in WWE, he made an acrimonious exit from the company. After a year in AEW, he could face a similar situation. Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed what sets the Second City Saint apart.

The two-time AEW World Champion verbally eviscerated the AEW EVPs, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana, during his infamous rant at the end of the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. A backstage brawl followed, and everyone involved was suspended.

During his match against Jon Moxley, CM Punk sustained a long-term injury as well, and he has not been seen since. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed why the former ROH World Champion rubs people off the wrong way.

"[When asked about why CM Punk rubs people the wrong way] Because he's an honest man. Because he speaks his mind, that's why," Teddy Long said.

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter added:

"I agree, I agree. He comes out, and he's a man who's unfiltered and he's like that. It wasn't like that the whole time. One of the things that he's known for best."

CM Punk was a six-time world champion in WWE

CM Punk was one of the hottest talents on the independent scene when he joined WWE. He has won the ECW Title once, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, and the WWE Title twice.

While he won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2009, he was not considered a main event star until 2011, when he defeated John Cena in an iconic match at Money in the Bank.

Pro Wrestling Musings @PWMusings CM Punk vs John Cena - In-ring Statistics from WWE Money in the Bank 2011.



This is the 2nd highest rated match in Main Roster WWE history via Grappl app with a 4.85 rating. It's 3rd highest on Cagematch with a 9.65. CM Punk vs John Cena - In-ring Statistics from WWE Money in the Bank 2011.This is the 2nd highest rated match in Main Roster WWE history via Grappl app with a 4.85 rating. It's 3rd highest on Cagematch with a 9.65. https://t.co/0r25lmLIno

He then held the title for 434 days in a historic reign that saw him become one of the biggest stars in the entire business. His reign ended at Royal Rumble 2013 when The Rock defeated him in one of the most controversial booking decisions of recent times.

