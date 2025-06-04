Only one star will be worse than Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion, claims WWE veteran

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against the 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner, "Hangman" Adam Page. WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Page will be a worse champion than Moxley if he ends up winning the gold.

Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay in the final of the Owen Hart Cup for the opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley at All In for the AEW World Championship. The match is being built as Page's redemption arc. Fans are rallying behind The Anxious Millennial Cowboy before one of the biggest matches of his career.

On The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette recently said that Adam Page possibly securing the World Title will only delay Ospreay's much-awaited championship win. The veteran manager showed more interest in having Swerve Strickland as champion than Page.

"I think that Page may be the only person that [sic] would be worse than Moxley as the champion right now because then it just delays Ospreay. And I don't know if they ever get Swerve back or not where he was, where he ought to have it, but Page is just so bleh. We've seen it, it ain't gonna change, ain't gonna get any better." [8:56 - 9:21]

Gabe Kidd made his Dynamite debut by teaming up with Jon Moxley

Gabe Kidd made his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut by teaming up with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. The trio faced Mark Briscoe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale.

The Death Riders won the match after Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift on Mark Briscoe and put him in a Bulldog Choke. The heels celebrated their victory while the fans in attendance booed them.

Moxley is set to face Mark Briscoe on this week's Fyter Fest. This comes after what happened last week during the trios match when Moxley made Briscoe pass out.

