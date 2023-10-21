Open challenge set for major AEW titles next week

As revealed on Rampage tonight, The Elite has announced that they will have an open challenge for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite next week. This would be their first title defense since winning the titles last month on Rampage: Grand Slam.

Right before the show's main event, Hangman Adam Page and the Young Bucks made this official. After capturing the titles from the Mogul Embassy, this will be the first time that the trio will compete alongside one another.

Moments later, Excalibur gave a rundown of the key moments to expect in the next few days, specifically for next week's episode of Collision and Dynamite. It was revealed that The Hardys and Brother Zay (Isiah Kassidy) would be the first challengers for The Elite's titles.

This will be part of a stacked show that includes a segment from Sting, RVD making his AEW return, and the grudge match between MJF and Juice Robinson for the possession of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Aside from the ROH Six-man Tag Titles, the Young Bucks also have the chance to become AEW World Tag Team Champions after their win at WrestleDream earlier this month, which earned them the title of number one contender.

