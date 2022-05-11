Orange Cassidy and other AEW stars to appear on Netflix game show

Popular AEW faction Best Friends have overcome a lot of obstacles in their careers - but can they overcome lava?

In a tweet posted yesterday, AEW star Orange Cassidy revealed that he and fellow Best Friends Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander will appear on season two of Floor Is Lava. The popular Netflix game show features groups of three attempting to cross a room without touching the floor (which, if you haven't guessed, is made of lava).

"Me, Chuck [Taylor] and [Kris Statlander] are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here's a trailer they told me to share even though we're not shown. So...trust me?"

This trio of AEW stars will be the first celebrities to appear on the show (no offense, fans of season one contestants the Virzi Triplets.)

These AEW stars will be competing for $10,000... and a lava lamp

Each episode of Floor Is Lava consists of three teams of three attempting to cross a room. These aren't your typical rooms, and contestants have the autonomy to use everything in reach to make it from one end to another.

Once all three teams have gone, the one with the most members to make it across wins (speed of completion is factored in case of a tie.)

The winning team receives $10,000 to split amongst themselves and a trophy in the form of a lava lamp - because of course it is. There's no word if the team of All Elite Wrestling stars will be donating the money to charity if they're successful, as most celebrity game show contestants are wont to do.

Floor Is Lava originally premiered in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season is scheduled to debut on Netflix on June 3rd.

Are you a fan of Floor Is Lava? Are you looking forward to seeing if Best Friends can survive the volcano? Let us know in the comments section.

