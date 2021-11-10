"I knew people watching me were feeling something"- Orange Cassidy opens up on his character in AEW

AEW star Orange Cassidy is a unique gimmick in all of professional wrestling. He portrays a man who is a slacker and wants to put in minimum effort. Despite that, there's no doubt that he's excellent between the ropes when he wants to be.

The gimmick has helped Freshly Squeezed get over the crowd, though plenty of detractors are less than thrilled with the character.

However, OC doesn't read what people say about him, which helps him keep his character intact. The Best Friends' member believes fans like watching him, and thus he doesn't alter his personality.

Orange Cassidy spoke to Lehigh Valley Live about his professional wrestling character and his approach towards the negativity that he sometimes has to face.

“I never expected anything. I just did what I felt was the thing to do, if they liked it, they liked it; if they didn’t, they didn’t. I don’t read it. Problem solved. Doing what I want to do and wrestling the way I want to wrestle, it was tough. Every single time I would step foot in a wrestling ring, someone would audibly say in the crowd, ‘What is happening?’ That happened a lot, I knew people watching me were feeling something, so I just kept doing that. I haven’t changed since,” Orange Cassidy said. (h/t: Mandatory)

Orange Cassidy was a part of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Orange Cassidy had an excellent win-loss record in AEW that helped him get a spot in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The laid-back babyface won the first round but ran into a brick wall in the second.

In the first round on AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs via a roll-up. Initially, he was going to face Jon Moxley in the next round but got an equally formidable opponent in Miro after Mox had to pull out of the tournament.

God's Favorite Champion secured a dominant victory as Orange Cassidy's quest for the AEW World title got over.

