As an AEW star took a funny jab at the recently released Hollywood blockbuster movie Fast X, and Orange Cassidy has a freshly squeezed one-word reaction to the film's review.

Earlier this year, the Vin Diesel starring "Fast & Furious" franchise released the 10th part of their billion-dollar movie series, Fast X. The movie featured popular actors Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa as well as wrestler-turned-actors John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in special appearances as well.

Speaking of the box office numbers, the film managed to decently perform on the box office grossing over 700-plus million worldwide. However, not everyone seems to have liked the movie, as can be said about the AEW star, Shawn Dean. Dean took to Twitter to review the film in a funny way.

"#FastX is the most outrageous movie I’ve ever seen lol," Dean tweeted.

However, his fellow AEW wrestler, Orange Cassidy, seemed to have a different opinion on the same movie, as his one-word reaction to Dean's tweet sounds like he is calling out Shawn for making fun of the movie.

"Hey," Cassidy reacted to the tweet.

What is Orange Cassidy up to currently in AEW?

The freshly squeezed one has had a decent run during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is currently the AEW International champion which he won last year.

However, while fans love his wrestling style, Cassidy has not done anything notable during his All Elite career apart from being the International champion. He and his partner Darby Allin were also recently eliminated from the blind eliminator tag team tournament as they lost their match on Dynamite this week.

Moreover, following the loss, it's hard to predict which direction the Freshly Squeezed one seems to be heading. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the AEW creatives have in store for Cassidy in the near future.