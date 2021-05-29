Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega's offer on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy made his intentions clear this week as he rejected Kenny Omega's proposal to withdraw from the three-way match for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2021.

PAC, the third competitor in the aforementioned match, came out and asked Kenny Omega to show up. The two quickly got into a brawl, but The Good Brothers came to the rescue of the AEW Champion.

However, PAC's Death Triangle stablemates, Penta El Zero and Rey Fenix came out to even the odds. With The Good Brothers and Lucha Brothers taking care of each other, Kenny Omega found the right opportunity to lay down PAC.

Just when the AEW Champion got the upper hand, Orange Cassidy's music hit, and he walked in with his Best Friends stablemates. Cassidy handed Omega an envelope, inside which the proposal letter was shredded into pieces.

He laid down both Omega and PAC with Orange Punches to be the only man standing in the ring. The segment ended with Cassidy posing with the AEW Championship.

Will Kenny Omega lose his AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2021?

While AEW has put up a must-see card for the May 30th show, it can be argued that most of the outcomes for the matches are easy to predict, none more so than the AEW Championship match.

Despite Orange Cassidy being projected as a real threat to Kenny Omega's AEW Championship, there's little to no chance he'll walk away as the champion.

Plus, PAC seems like a third-wheel in the story, with the central focus being on Omega and Cassidy. Though the match quality will be undeniably terrific, the match is sure to be hampered by the lack of any surprises.

Do you think AEW will pull the trigger on Orange Cassidy and crown him as the new AEW Champion? Or will Kenny Omega's dominant run will continue for weeks and months to come? Sound off in the comments section below.