Orange Cassidy teases huge debut for a new promotion

AEW Superstar Orange Cassidy teased being a special entrant for this year's NJPW: Best of the Super Juniors on Twitter on Friday. This comes after multiple time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi made a special appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite when he congratulated Chris Jericho on his 30th anniversary in pro wrestling.

Earlier in the year, of course, Tanahashi and Jericho wrestled each other at the Tokyo Dome and if The Ace of the Universe had beaten then-AEW World Champion, Jericho, then Tanahashi would've eventually challenged for the AEW title at some point. However, that wasn't the case to be and with Le Champion beating Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom, the "Forbidden Door" was closed.

Following the NJPW reference on Dynamite, AEW Superstar Orange Cassidy took to Twitter and continued the teasing, as he seemed quite interested in keeping tabs with this year's NJPW: Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Orange Cassidy teases NJPW appearance

Orange Cassidy has been one of the highlights of All Elite Wrestling so far and has already shared the ring with the likes of Chris Jericho, PAC, and Brodie Lee in the promotion, proving that he deserves all the hype around him. That being said, the former (and soon to be) TNT Championship contender is also highly athletic and could be considered as one of the best cruiserweights or junior heavyweights in the world, as well.

Taking to Twitter, Orange Cassidy teased a possible appearance in the upcoming BOSJ Tournament, which is guaranteed to feature some of New Japan's finest junior heavyweights such as Hiromu Takahashi, El Desperado, and reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori.

Here is what Orange Cassidy tweeted out:

When is BoSJ? — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) October 9, 2020

The BOSJ 2020 Tournament begins on November 15, the same day that the NJPW World Tag League is slated to start. It is also to be noted that this year's Best of the Super Juniors was initially canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, however, two of NJPW's tournaments will take place next month.

What could we expect from this year's BOSJ?

The BOSJ 2020 is expected to feature the best Junior Heavyweights in the world, including the aforementioned names, with other New Japan talent also set to take center stage. Interestingly enough, the BOSJ also could feature a few debuts and returns, especially given that Bullet Club Junior Heavyweight El Phantasmo is a favorite to reappear for the tourney.

Other outsiders could also compete in the tournament and if a relationship between AEW and NJPW is in the works, then Orange Cassidy could potentially be in this year's Best of Super Juniors after all.