Orange Cassidy turns down AEW veteran’s offer to join his faction

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy received an offer to join a faction after the attention he has been getting over the past few weeks. This would be the Don Callis Family.

For a few weeks now, Don Callis has taken an interest in the former AEW International Champion. Callis has been vocal about believing in his skills and wanting to recruit him to his faction.

The heel faction features the likes of Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher, so he would be joining elite company led by the former WWE veteran.

At Double or Nothing, Orange Cassidy was successful in defeating Trent Beretta. Don Callis was impressed with his performance, as he announced at the pay-per-view that he was going to offer him a spot in his faction.

Tonight on Dynamite, Cassidy and Callis got into the ring to talk about their potential partnership. The latter brought out a contract and handed it to OC, but he instantly ripped up the contract before even getting a good chance to read the offer.

At this point, it was clear that he had no intention of joining the faction despite Don Callis consistently going after him these past few weeks.

